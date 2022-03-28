J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,826 Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 128,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.24 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.30.

