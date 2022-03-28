J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.82) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.48) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,050 ($13.82).

Shares of LON JDW opened at GBX 800.50 ($10.54) on Friday. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 712.50 ($9.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,640.15 ($21.59). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 854.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 927.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -7.50.

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider Ben Whitley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 906 ($11.93), for a total transaction of £9,060 ($11,927.33).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

