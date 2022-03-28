Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the February 28th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE IVH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.24. 897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,867. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $14.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.