Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 64.4% from the February 28th total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE IVH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.24. 897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,867. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $14.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.94.

Get Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,441 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 290,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 53,953 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 954,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 230,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.