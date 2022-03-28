Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ituran Location and Control from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $525.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 12.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,138,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,619 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,259,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,463 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,138,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,356,000 after purchasing an additional 168,311 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 169,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 104,832 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 77,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

