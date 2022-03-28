iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $133.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.11. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.