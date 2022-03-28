iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 127.1% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 958.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 178.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,380 shares during the period.

BATS HEFA opened at $34.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $30.88.

