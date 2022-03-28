IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Short Interest Update

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the February 28th total of 4,200,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on IronNet in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.
In other news, Director Michael J. Rogers acquired 13,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,539.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Keane acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,394,740 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,391.
Shares of IronNet stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $3.87. 2,163,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,581,331. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. IronNet has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $47.50.
IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.
