iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Northland Securities currently has $85.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Get iRobot alerts:

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $65.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.34. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. iRobot has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $125.35.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.28 million. iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that iRobot will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iRobot by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,025,000 after purchasing an additional 31,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in iRobot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in iRobot by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 897,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after purchasing an additional 31,657 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in iRobot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of iRobot by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 486,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after acquiring an additional 71,635 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRobot (Get Rating)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.