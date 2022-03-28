Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Price Target Raised to €105.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from €87.00 ($95.60) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

IPSEY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ipsen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Ipsen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Ipsen from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. AlphaValue raised shares of Ipsen to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ipsen from €78.00 ($85.71) to €88.00 ($96.70) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ipsen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of IPSEY opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. Ipsen has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $30.96.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

