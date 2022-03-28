Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 on April 11th

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $98.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.16. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -229.58, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.