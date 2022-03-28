Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Elastic (ESTC)

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/24/2022 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $145.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $148.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Elastic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

3/8/2022 – Elastic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

3/4/2022 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $185.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $175.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $230.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Elastic had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $133.00.

ESTC stock opened at $88.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day moving average of $125.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Elastic has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock worth $986,350 in the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Elastic by 2,844.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

