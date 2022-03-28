Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 121.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of TAN opened at $75.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.91. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $101.58.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

