Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the second quarter worth $223,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

PNQI stock opened at $167.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.35. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $261.71.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.