Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 182.6% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VMO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.91. 3,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,762. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 23,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,813,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

