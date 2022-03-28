Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Major Shareholder Buys $15,848,960.80 in Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 720,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,848,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trian Fund Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Invesco alerts:

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 1,026,508 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,090,452.16.

IVZ opened at $22.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Invesco by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.