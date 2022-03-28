International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on INSW. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $874.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.29.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 48.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Seaways will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,525,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,239,000 after buying an additional 1,596,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,577 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,458,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,315,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 1,275.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 644,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 598,018 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

