International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (IAG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 210 ($2.76) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.42) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.95) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 194.50 ($2.56).

LON:IAG opened at GBX 137.32 ($1.81) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 109.42 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 219 ($2.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.81 billion and a PE ratio of -2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 150.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 154.86.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

