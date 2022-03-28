Insider Selling: Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) VP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,389,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,703,596. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

