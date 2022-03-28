Insider Selling: Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) EVP Sells $2,205,523.20 in Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $221.47 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $240.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.71 and a 200-day moving average of $216.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after buying an additional 283,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after buying an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,334,000 after buying an additional 176,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after buying an additional 860,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,346,000 after buying an additional 73,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

