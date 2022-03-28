Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys $444,000.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 37,500 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $376,500.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $548,100.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $694,650.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,427 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $407,205.76.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 461,348 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $5,157,870.64.

On Friday, February 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $2,161,900.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $428,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 28,540 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $578,220.40.

On Monday, February 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 69,530 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $1,362,788.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,169 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $716,869.58.

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $11.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 18.45. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.51 million. Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRCT. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

