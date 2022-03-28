Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Innsuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53. Innsuites Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 million, a PE ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 0.11.
Innsuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
