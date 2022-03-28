InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Short Interest Update

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the February 28th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IHT traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,590. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.