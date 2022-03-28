Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $290.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $266.43.

IIPR opened at $197.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.78 and a 200 day moving average of $228.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $162.81 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.58%.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,614,000 after acquiring an additional 149,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,278,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,070,000 after acquiring an additional 68,897 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,767,000 after purchasing an additional 108,104 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,032,000 after purchasing an additional 47,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

