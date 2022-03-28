Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) Price Hits $0.0139

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $1.18 million worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00036155 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00110499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment (CRYPTO:IBP) is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. The official website for Innovation Blockchain Payment is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

