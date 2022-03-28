Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 75 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in American Express were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of American Express by 53.8% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 14.7% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $2,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.71.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.28. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,473,070. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.31 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $144.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

