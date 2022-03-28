Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $47,000 Position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000.

Shares of TECL stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $61.41. 49,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,672. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $38.75 and a 12 month high of $91.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average of $68.20.

