Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.43.

IMVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In other news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $222,011.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 41.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 1,625.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the third quarter worth $71,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $5.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $648.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immunovant (Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

