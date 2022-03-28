IM Cannabis (IMCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.
IM Cannabis stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $141.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13. IM Cannabis has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $8.07.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IM Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
IM Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.
