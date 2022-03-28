IM Cannabis (IMCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

IM Cannabis stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $141.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13. IM Cannabis has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $8.07.

Get IM Cannabis alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IM Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IM Cannabis stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of IM Cannabis Corp. ( NASDAQ:IMCC Get Rating ) by 130.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of IM Cannabis worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IM Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.