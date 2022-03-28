IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Update

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the February 28th total of 294,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 321,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

IMCC traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $2.01. 4,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,733. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. IM Cannabis has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $8.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $137.12 million and a P/E ratio of -2.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in IM Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 24.6% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,337,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 263,900 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in IM Cannabis by 37.6% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 252,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 69,078 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IM Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

