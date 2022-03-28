Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.08.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $211.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.79 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.39. The company has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

