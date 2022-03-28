Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Declares $1.22 Quarterly Dividend

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Illinois Tool Works has raised its dividend payment by 9.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Illinois Tool Works has a dividend payout ratio of 48.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $9.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $211.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.39. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $202.79 and a 52-week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 736,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

