IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 139,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 340.6% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 148,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after acquiring an additional 114,655 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 12.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO opened at $108.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.90. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $88.81 and a 52 week high of $135.82. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

IHS Markit ( NYSE:INFO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

INFO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

