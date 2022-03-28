Iconic Token Reaches One Day Volume of $1,027.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $1,027.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000919 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00047896 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,282.03 or 0.07012486 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,694.50 or 0.99768775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

