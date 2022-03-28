Iconic Token (ICNQ) Trading Up 7.4% This Week

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $1,808.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000914 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.99 or 0.07087562 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,639.41 or 0.99866261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00047758 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

