ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 87,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 731,739 shares.The stock last traded at $11.91 and had previously closed at $12.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Get ICL Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.1318 dividend. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

About ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.