Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 14.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,380,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.97. 24,488,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,656,896. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.04 and a beta of 5.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.