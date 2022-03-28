Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.36.

NYSE HBM opened at $8.02 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

