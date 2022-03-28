Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.78.

Several brokerages have commented on HTHT. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,187,000. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 651.9% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,842,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,297 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 135.7% during the third quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,828,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,278,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,499,000. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTHT stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.56. The company had a trading volume of 768,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,805. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

