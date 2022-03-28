HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.020-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.380 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of HPQ traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,274,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,635,924. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. HP has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $39.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,813 shares of company stock worth $3,839,309. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of HP by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

