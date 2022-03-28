Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Short Interest Up 69.3% in March

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, a growth of 69.3% from the February 28th total of 3,030,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, EVP James P. Oneill sold 6,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $130,415.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 27,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $566,284.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,023 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMHC. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMHC stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $21.00. 129,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.81%.

HMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

