HOPR (HOPR) Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges

HOPR (HOPR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 28th. HOPR has a market capitalization of $27.15 million and $408,947.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HOPR has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HOPR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00048959 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.03 or 0.07087701 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,251.97 or 0.99614762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00047791 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR launched on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

