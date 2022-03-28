Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hitachi Construction Machinery stock opened at $52.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.16. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $68.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Hitachi Construction Machinery ( OTCMKTS:HTCMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service, and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction Machinery and Solution segments. The Construction Machinery segment includes mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines; and double front work machine.

