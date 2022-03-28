Hiblocks (HIBS) Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $23.92 million and approximately $256,571.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00048626 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.92 or 0.07049896 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,918.04 or 0.99962473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

