Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Up 104.3% in March

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 640,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of HENOY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 64,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,819. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.01.
