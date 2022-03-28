Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Up 104.3% in March

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 640,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HENOY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 64,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,819. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.01.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.