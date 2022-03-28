Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.75. 33,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,805,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLX shares. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $168.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 170,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 505,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

