Head-To-Head Review: Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) vs. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and Leafbuyer Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A Leafbuyer Technologies $2.67 million 1.82 -$5.03 million ($0.04) -1.32

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Leafbuyer Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 2.87, indicating that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and Leafbuyer Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Strategic Growth Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and Leafbuyer Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A -15.61% 0.76% Leafbuyer Technologies -63.88% N/A -154.73%

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (Get Rating)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

About Leafbuyer Technologies (Get Rating)

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

