Head-To-Head Contrast: SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) versus Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics and SolarEdge Technologies are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rockley Photonics and SolarEdge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -280.16% -45.47% SolarEdge Technologies 8.61% 13.59% 6.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rockley Photonics and SolarEdge Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics $8.21 million 59.31 -$168.01 million ($0.66) -5.74 SolarEdge Technologies $1.96 billion 8.88 $169.17 million $3.07 107.52

SolarEdge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics. Rockley Photonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarEdge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rockley Photonics and SolarEdge Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 1 4 0 2.80 SolarEdge Technologies 1 4 21 0 2.77

Rockley Photonics presently has a consensus target price of $12.60, suggesting a potential upside of 232.45%. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus target price of $339.52, suggesting a potential upside of 2.86%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than SolarEdge Technologies.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats Rockley Photonics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system. It also provides residential, commercial, and large scale PV, energy storage and backup, electric vehicle charging, and home energy management solutions, as well as grid services; and e-Mobility, automation machines, lithium-ion cells and battery packs, and uninterrupted power supply solutions, as well as virtual power plants, which helps to manage the load on the grid and grid stability. In addition, the company offers pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

