Head-To-Head Contrast: QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) & Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) and Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QUALCOMM and Planet Labs PBC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QUALCOMM $33.57 billion 5.27 $9.04 billion $8.73 18.10 Planet Labs PBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

QUALCOMM has higher revenue and earnings than Planet Labs PBC.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for QUALCOMM and Planet Labs PBC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QUALCOMM 0 8 14 1 2.70 Planet Labs PBC 0 0 4 0 3.00

QUALCOMM presently has a consensus price target of $205.17, suggesting a potential upside of 29.88%. Planet Labs PBC has a consensus price target of $10.38, suggesting a potential upside of 101.07%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than QUALCOMM.

Profitability

This table compares QUALCOMM and Planet Labs PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QUALCOMM 27.71% 104.90% 24.18% Planet Labs PBC N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.8% of QUALCOMM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of QUALCOMM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QUALCOMM beats Planet Labs PBC on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses or provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio, which include various patent rights useful in the manufacture and sale of wireless products comprising products implementing CDMA2000, WCDMA,LTE and/or OFDMA-based 5G standards and their derivatives. The QSI segment invests in early-stage companies in various industries, including 5G, artificial intelligence, automotive, consumer, enterprise, cloud, and IoT, and investment for supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications, new industries, and applications. It also provides development, and other services and related products to the United States government agencies and their contractors. QUALCOMM Incorporated was incorpotared in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC provides daily satellite data and insights about earth. The company designs, builds, and operates earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing, and compiling data. It serves agriculture, civil government, defense and intelligence, drought response, education and research, energy and infrastructure, finance and insurance, forestry and land use, mapping, maritime, sustainability, and federal sectors. The company was formerly known as Planet Labs Inc. Planet Labs PBC was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

