Head to Head Contrast: Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Amesite and Roblox are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Amesite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Roblox shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Amesite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Amesite and Roblox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amesite $60,000.00 213.46 -$4.17 million N/A N/A Roblox $1.92 billion 13.16 -$491.65 million ($1.09) -43.18

Amesite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roblox.

Profitability

This table compares Amesite and Roblox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amesite N/A N/A N/A Roblox -25.62% -84.32% -14.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Amesite and Roblox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amesite 0 0 0 0 N/A Roblox 1 3 10 0 2.64

Roblox has a consensus price target of $82.77, suggesting a potential upside of 75.84%. Given Roblox’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Roblox is more favorable than Amesite.

Summary

Amesite beats Roblox on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amesite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. Its customers include businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

