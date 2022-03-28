HC Wainwright Lowers Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Price Target to $4.00

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 116.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sigma Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

NASDAQ:SGLB opened at $1.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a market cap of $19.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.23. Sigma Labs has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

Sigma Labs ( NASDAQ:SGLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 447.30% and a negative return on equity of 51.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sigma Labs will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sigma Labs by 38.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 36,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sigma Labs during the second quarter worth about $51,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sigma Labs during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sigma Labs by 74.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35,331 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sigma Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

